It has been a good day for the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson, in particular, has to be over the moon right now after finally putting pen to paper on a massive $260 million extension for five years. A few hours later, the Ravens took their turn in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and they’ve now added a new weapon out wide. This comes in the form of Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers.

Ravens fans were hyped to hear their squad pick up Flowers as the No. 22 overall pick, and unsurprisingly, Lamar Jackson felt the same way:

I’m smelling More good news🤭😅 dropping soon👀👀👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OmTSyPNGCn — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 28, 2023

Jackson has been campaigning for Flowers, and he’s clearly delighted to have gotten his wish:

Well it happened 🤣 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 28, 2023

The same is the case for new offseason recruit Odell Beckham Jr, who himself was also hyped to hear the news:

OUEEEEWWWWWEEEEEEEEE — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 28, 2023

Between OBJ, Nelso Agolhor, and now Zay Flowers, the Ravens have just stacked their offense with a ton of weapons for Lamar Jackson — certainly more than what he had this past season. Let’s also not forget about the likes of Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews, to name a few.

At this point, it’s not hard to imagine Lamar Jackson going off for a career season this year. So long as he’s able to stay healthy, the former league MVP could be in line for one of the best seasons of his career. Ravens fans are certainly hoping for the same as they look to move past a forgettable 2022 campaign.