On Tuesday, the Baltimore Ravens sent shockwaves throughout the NFL landscape when it was announced that they would be signing former Tennessee Titans superstar running back Derrick Henry on a two-year contract, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Ravens will be shelling out $16 million to acquire Henry's services, and although he might not be quite the athlete that he was once, the star figures to provide another dimension to a Baltimore running game that surprisingly went stagnant in their playoff loss to the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs.
One person who is enthralled by the Ravens' signing of Henry is none other than sports media personality Skip Bayless of FS1, who recently took to his account on X, the social media platform, to crown Baltimore the 2025 Super Bowl champions–six months before the season even begins.
“The Baltimore Ravens just won next year's Super Bowl. All it took was a guaranteed 9 million for Derrick Henry. Kirk Cousins got a guaranteed 50 mil a year for each of the first 2 years — 100 mil total. And he's won all of one playoff game! Congrats, Lamar. Your owner gets it,” wrote Bayless.
As previously mentioned, the Ravens' usually dominant running game went MIA in their defeat against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, and MVP winner Lamar Jackson could not make enough plays in the passing game to make up for that deficiency. If recent history is any indication, Derrick Henry is still more than capable of producing at a high level, and Baltimore will hope that continues into next season.