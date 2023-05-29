The Tampa Bay Rays have gotten off to a great start in the 2023 MLB season, currently sitting at the top of the American League East division with the best record in the league.

The success for the Rays in 2023 should not come as a surprise. The Rays roster was ravaged with injuries in the 2022 season, and they still made the playoffs. In 2021, the Rays were great, like they are now, and let MLB in wins. Unfortunately, they were eliminated by the Boston Red Sox in the American League Divisional Series.

Despite the hot start to the season, the Rays are not running away with the American League East. The Baltimore Orioles are four games back in second place. The New York Yankees are seven games back and in third place, and have played better baseball in May as they have gotten healthier. The 2022 Yankees are proof that a great start to a season does not always sustain the whole year.

There are three players so far this season who have been disappointing for the Rays. If any of these players could start to turn things around, it would be a welcomed sight for Rays fans. Let’s get to those three players.

3. Jake Diekman

Over the years, the Rays have been known as a team that is does not necessarily produce as much as top teams do on offense, but the pitching staff, specifically the bullpen, is usually among the best in baseball. That has not been the case this year. The offense has been great, while the bullpen has blown more games than fans are accustomed to. Jake Diekman is the first name that sticks out in that bullpen.

Jake Diekman has pitched in 20 games so far this season, and currently has a 7.56 ERA, according to Fangraphs. Needless to say, that is not good. 13 of his 20 games came with the Chicago White Sox, before he came over to the Rays. These are the types of pitcher that the Rays are known to have success with.

What is scary is that his strikeouts per nine innings is at 8.64, down from 12.33 in 2022. His walks per nine innings is 8.10, up from 6.55 in 2022. The underlying data is not good for Jake Diekman. When he is in the game, it is a nervous time for Rays fans.

2. Jalen Beeks

Jalen Beeks is another reliever to make this list. He has not performed to what Rays fans are used to so far this season. He has a 4.73 ERA, according to Fangraphs. Like with Diekman, Jalen Beeks’ other stats are not very encouraging as well.

Jalen Beeks’ strikeouts per nine innings are at 8.10 in 2023, down from 10.33 in 2022, according to Fangraphs. His walks per nine innings are at 4.39, up from 3.25 in 2022. Beeks is someone who the Rays have more hope for, given his performance in prior years.

There is likely more hope for Beeks to turn things around for the rest of the season, but to this point, it has not been what fans have hoped.

1. Brandon Lowe

The Rays lineup has been unreal to start this season, but it is surprising how good it has been given Brandon Lowe’s performance so far this season.

In 2021, Brandon Lowe was a force in the Rays lineup, posting a 137 wRC+, according to Fangraphs. He also hit 39 home runs that season. He also posted a 127 wRC+ in 2019, and a 151 wRC+ in 2020. So Lowe has a significant track record of being a very good hitter.

Lowe hit for a 104 wRC+ in the 2022 season, but he played in just 65 games. His return to the lineup was supposed to be a reason that the Rays competed this year. Turns out, they are the best team in baseball with him producing at a league-average rate.

Brandon Lowe has a 100 wRC+ this season, which is exactly league-average. He is batting .203 with a .297 on-base percentage.

If Lowe regains his form from any point from 2019-2021, the Rays become even more scary.