The Tampa Bay Rays are one of the unheralded franchises that advanced to the World Series two seasons ago. Last season was fantastic before the Boston Red Sox eliminated them in the ALDS. The nucleus of this successful Tampa Bay squad is composed of a plethora of prospects, such as Shane McClanahan, Wander Franco, and Randy Arozarena.

Being a small-market organization, the Rays would bank on their farm system and internal development rather than scouring through the free agency market yearly. The performance of Tampa Bay has plummeted compared to the previous two seasons, but their division rivals have ratcheted up their standing also this season. With that in mind, these are three names Tampa Bay must call up to aid their squad in September.

Taj Bradley

It is no question that the Rays invest in talented pitchers, so having Taj Bradley on their farm system is an incredible sight. The ERA numbers of Bradley have been astronomical as he has a chance to lead the minors in that department for the second straight season. He was recently called up to Durham, the Triple-A affiliate of Tampa Bay, and he still dominates with his arm.

Taj Bradley earned the accolade of the top starting pitcher in his first entire season in Single-A. The physical changes have been evident in his body, which has helped with the impeccable delivery of his pitches. His BB: K ratio is also incredible, so the chance for Bradley to get called up for the postseason run of Tampa Bay is not far from consideration.

Curtis Mead

For Curtis Mead, the progression has been rapid as he has been promoted to Triple-A already. His power is not what catches the eyes of the scouts, but it is Mead’s batting average and ability to put the ball in play. The offensive growth has been exceptional as he slashes numbers of .293/.387/.534 with 13 HR and 50 RBI in Double-A and Triple-A this year.

Even if he is injured, there seems to be the possibility for Mead to be promoted by September. Mead’s defensive versatility is also something to note, as he could play various infield positions. The adjustment to the major league level will be drastic, mainly because he started at Single-A this year, but Curtis Mead is one individual who will eventually find his groove.

Xavier Edwards

Xavier Edwards was included in the Jake Cronenworth trade, which makes a piece that is not unknown in the Rays organization. He was spectacular in Double-A last season, slashing numbers of .302/.377/.368. Edwards relies heavily on his speed and skill in manufacturing ways to get on base.

He must enhance certain aspects, such as his power and elevation of the ball, but he will learn that as he gains exposure to the majors. The current era of baseball magnifies the importance of HR and power, so Xavier Edwards must have a decent swing to earn consistent playing time. Furthermore, his defense must also be improved, especially with guys like Wander Franco and Brandon Lowe on their infield.

The prospects Tampa Bay have not been called up are not as hyped as the other names, but these individuals will be able to carve out their role. For MLB fans, it is easy to cheer for a small market squad with a foundation composed of homegrown talent from their franchise. That formula to build a successful roster is commendable, but there may be a time wherein the front office must splash on a couple of free agent names for Tampa Bay to compete in the World Series.