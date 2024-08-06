ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Tampa Bay Rays travel to the Midwest to take on the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Rays-Cardinals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Rays-Cardinals Projected Starters

Jeffrey Springs vs. Sonny Gray

Jeffrey Springs (0-0) with a 4.91 ERA, 1.91 WHIP, 3.2 innings pitched, 3K/1BB, .353 oBA

Last Start: vs. Miami Marlins: No Decision, 3.2 innings, 6 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 3 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: N/A

Sonny Gray (10-6) with a 3.72 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 118.2 innings pitched, 147K/28BB, .229 oBA

Last Start: at Chicago Cubs: No Decision, 7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 2.67 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 64 innings pitched, 78K/15BB, .201 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Cardinals Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-170)

Moneyline: +124

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (+140)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 7.5 (-115)

Under: 7.5 (-105)

How to Watch Rays vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 PM ET/4:45 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Midwest

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

Jeffrey Springs is making his second start of the season. His first start was not great, but we can chalk that up to rust after missing quite a bit of time. He should have that rust shaken and be ready to pitch a good game Tuesday night. The Cardinals do not hit for too much power, and their offense is coming off a weekend in which they really struggled against Chicago. Expect Springs to have a better game in this one.

Tampa Bay has a tough matchup at the plate. However, Sonny Gray did have a rough month of July. He started August off well, but it is yet to be seen if he has flushed that month down the drain. The Rays have not hit the best since the All-Star break, but they have a winning record, and their power numbers are pretty good. If the Rays can get to Gray in this game, they will be able to win.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Sonny Gray has been very good for the Cardinals this season. Yes, he had a rough month of July. However, he pitched very well against the Chicago Cubs, and I expect that to continue in this game. Gray is a pitcher that will strike batters out, and the Rays do plenty of striking out. Tampa Bay is also one of the worst teams when it comes to whiff percentage, chase percentage, and zone contact percentage. Gray should be able to shut down the Rays in this game and lead the Cardinals to a win.

St. Louis is facing Jeffrey Springs who did not pitch well in his first game back. Springs allowed six hits, and a home run in that game. The Cardinals, as mentioned, are not playing their best baseball. Despite that, they should be able to get to Springs a little bit. Springs is not a flamethrower, so he will rely on hitting spots and offspeed pitches. As long as St. Louis hits their pitches, they will win this game.

Final Rays-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

I like Sonny Gray in this matchup. He is the better pitcher, and he is more proven. I am going to take the Cardinals to win this game straight up.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Rays-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-146)