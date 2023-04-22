The Tampa Bay Rays have already made their 2023 season one to remember after setting a new MLB record Saturday afternoon versus the Chicago White Sox.

Randy Arozarena hit a home run over the left field wall in the first inning, marking the 21st consecutive game in which the Rays have blasted a dinger. It breaks a tie with the 2019 Seattle Mariners for the longest streak in history, via Talkin’ Baseball.

Randy Arozarena goes deep in the first! The Rays have set a MLB record by hitting a home run in 21 straight games to start a season! pic.twitter.com/4op2J9zDBl — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 22, 2023

Tampa (17-3) has been an absolute wrecking ball since the season began. Usually renowned for their pitching- still superb with an MLB-leading 2.80 ERA- they are also blowing everyone way with their offense. It was Arozarena’s fourth homer of the early year. Brandon Lowe and Yandy Diaz lead the team with six each. Four others have hit four, as the Rays overall total of 45 leads all of baseball and was nine more than the second-ranked Los Angeles Dodgers going into the day.

That burst of power could be what finally puts this perennial contender over the top in the postseason. Manager Kevin Cash might need it to firmly become the team’s new identity with left-handed starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs forced to undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery and Tyler Glasnow still working his way back from injury.

The Rays always seems to find ways to win, even when fans expect them to cool off. They have reached the playoffs in four straight years and look poised to do so again. The development of this now star-studded lineup could be a major edge when they face October pitching. Just look at the Philadelphia Phillies’ run in 2022.

Tampa Bay may finally have the whole package to go with their innovative front office. This could just be the first historic achievement the franchise celebrates this season.