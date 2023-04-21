Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Liam Hendriks was forced to miss the start of the Chicago White Sox season as he battled back from Non-Hodgkin lymphoma. But even if it hasn’t made his 2023 White Sox debut just yet, Hendriks has earned the biggest win of the early season.

Hendriks has officially won his battle and is now cancer free, the White Sox announced. Chicago’s closer underwent his last chemotherapy session in early April. He responded well to the treatment as Hendriks’ cancer is now in remission.

There is still no timetable for Hendriks’ return. The fact he made his recovery from cancer in April betters his chance for a return during the regular season. For now though, the White Sox and MLB are just happy that Hendriks has beaten his cancer.

When Liam Hendriks does return, the White Sox will be getting a major upgrade to the back end of their bullpen. Hendriks has appeared in 127 games since joining Chicago prior to the 2021 season. He has racked up 75 saves with a 2.66 ERA and a 198/23 K/BB ratio.

Before he faced any of the best hitters in the MLB, Hendriks had to face a much harder battle. Like a 3-2 count, Hendriks did what he needed to do to record the win. His battle is a story of perseverance and strength.

Now, the White Sox will wait for Hendriks to get fully cleared for baseball activities. With their current 7-12 record, Chicago is in desperate need of a spark. A lights out closer like Hendriks would certainly do the trick.