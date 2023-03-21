A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Team Mexico star Randy Arozarena has always been one of the most exciting baseball players today, and he showed why once again Monday night when he pulled off a sensational catch to rob Team Japan of a huge home run during the fifth inning of this World Baseball Classic semifinals showdown.

RANDY AROZARENA BRINGS ONE BACK THIS MAN IS ON ANOTHER LEVEL pic.twitter.com/0csVmzwaYE — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) March 21, 2023

“OH MY GOD RANDY AROZARENA HAS DONE IT AGAIN WHAT A CATCH!!,” FOX Sports analyst Ben Verlander bellowed on Twitter after witnessing what Randy Arozarena just did.

“Just a casual HR robbery and pose from Randy Arozarena,” Barstool Sports tweeted.

Twitter user @YourFriendKyle_ also had this to say: “Randy Arozarena is legit the coldest man on planet Earth right now.”

Jomboy Media tried to put more meaning to the greatness of Arozarena in the 2023 World Baseball Classic: “It’s hard to describe what Randy Arozarena has done these past couple weeks”

It could be remembered that Arozarena also had a huge defensive play in the outfield during the quarterfinal round against Puerto Rico to help preserve Mexico’s lead on its way to a 5-4 victory.

It has been quite a tournament for Arozarena and Mexico and there just seems to be no stopping him from making even more highlight plays. In fact, he made another mind-blowing catch to end the fifth inning against Japan.

¡Por ahí no es!

Randy otra vez se queda con la pelota y se acaba la amenaza.#WorldBaseballClassic #YoAmoElBeis pic.twitter.com/jPnrcxyV3e — MLB México (@MLB_Mexico) March 21, 2023

The winner of this Mexico versus Japan matchup will go to the championship round of the 2023 World Baseball Classic where Team USA is already waiting. That would be another great opportunity for Arozarena to come up with a magical defensive play, assuming of course that Mexico holds off Japan.