With the final week of the regular season approaching, the Tampa Bay Rays made corresponding moves involving pitchers on Thursday ahead of their series finale against the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rays activated reliever Jason Adam from the injured list and opted lefty Jalen Beeks to Triple-A Durham, according to Tricia Whitaker.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Adam has quietly been one of the most efficient relief pitchers in the league over the last two seasons for the Rays. He had a 4.71 ERA across his first four seasons in the MLB before joining the Rays in 2022. In over 117 innings with Tampa Bay, Adam has an impressive 2.07 ERA with 11 strikeouts per nine innings and 20 saves.

He's been sidelined with a left oblique strain all of September, having last pitched for the Rays on Aug. 27. In 55 relief appearances this year Adam has a 2.67 ERA and 12 saves in 18 opportunities. He did allow a run in his last three outings.

Getting Jason Adam back healthy further solidifies Tampa Bay's bullpen for the rest of the season. Rays relievers have an MLB-best 1.68 ERA in September.

This is the fifth time Jalen Beeks has been optioned to the minors by Tampa Bay this season. The 30-year-old reliever has a career-worst 5.95 ERA in 2023, making eight starts and 30 total appearances for Tampa Bay. He tossed two scoreless innings during his latest stint with the Rays in his only outing.

The Rays have already clinched a playoff spot and are still in the hunt for the AL East. A win over the Angels on Thursday will bring them within two games of the Baltimore Orioles, though the O's would still have two games in hand over Tampa Bay.