The Tampa Bay Rays are adding to their bullpen with the MLB playoffs looming just around the corner. On Tuesday, it was announced that Tampa Bay would be signing right-hander Chris Devenski to a Major League contract and placing him on the bereavement list.

The report comes via Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic.

Chris Devenski has made stops in several cities during his MLB career, which began when he was drafted in 2011 by the Chicago White Sox. He would make his MLB debut on April 8, 2016 with the Houston Astros.

Devenski then signed minor league contracts over the next several years with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, and the Los Angeles Angels. He joined the Angels' active roster in April of this year and recorded a 5.09 ERA with 33 strikeouts during 29 appearances for Los Angeles.

He injured his hamstring later in the season and, after he was reactivated, was designated for assignment and then released, thus opening the door for the Rays to sign the 32-year-old.

With the move, the Rays have added yet another weapon to what is already a very impressive pitching staff. With a team ERA of 3.88, the Rays are amongst the MLB leaders in that department, currently tied for fifth place with the Cleveland Guardians.

The Rays currently sit at 80-52, good for second place in the AL East behind only the Baltimore Orioles. Tampa is now beginning a series with the Miami Marlins after taking two out of three from the New York Yankees this weekend.

The MLB divisional series are set to begin on October 7.