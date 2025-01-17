The Tampa Bay Rays are gearing up for a peculiar 2025 campaign, where they won't be playing their home games at Tropicana Field. Still, the Rays are always trying to find shrewd deals that propels the team to success.

Tampa Bay has signed right-handed relief pitcher Andrew Wantz to a two-year minor league contract, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. It does not come with an invite to spring training, as Wantz is still making his way back from elbow surgery. However, there's a chance he could be available by the end of the year.

But even if he doesn't make it back in time for 2025, the Rays played the long game with Wantz. The fact it's a two-year minor league pact makes it low-risk, high-reward. Wantz won't cost much, and if he could be a difference maker in the pen come 2026, then Tampa Bay will have found a diamond in the rough.

The right-hander was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels. By 2021, he was ready for his major league debut and has been with the Angels ever since. Over 91 career games, Wantz has put up a 3.88 ERA and a 126/48 K/BB ratio.

His elbow injury limited him to just one appearance in 2024; although he did strike out three in 1.1 innings. But in 2023, Wantz put up a 3.89 ERA and a 33/15 K/BB ratio over 27 games. A year prior, he had a career-best 3.22 ERA and a 52/21 K/BB ratio over a career-high 42 games.

The Rays know they won't get that production for the majority of 2025. Even if he returns late, it's fair to wonder if Andrew Wantz would immediate return to form. However, it's a gamble the Rays are keen to take. Even if they have to be patient, they'll accept the wait if Wantz becomes a valued member of their bullpen.