Kevin Cash has signed an extension with the Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have given long-term contract extensions to manager Kevin Cash and baseball operations president Erik Neander, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times.

The terms of the deals for Kevin Cash and Erik Neander are not initially available, but both will carry into and beyond the Rays' planned move into a new St. Petersburg stadium in 2028, according to Topkin. Cash's extension was more timely, as he was about to head into the final season of his current contract, although the Rays did hold a 2025 option. That option was incorporated into the new deal, according to Topkin.

The Rays hired Cash for the 2015 season, replacing Joe Maddon, and he has a 739-617 record since taking over the team. It has been a successful run for Cash with the Rays, as he has led the team to the playoffs a number of times, despite having one of the smallest payrolls.

Neander has been with the Rays since 2007, and moved up through the organization over the years, eventually becoming the top baseball executive in 2017. He was given the title of president of baseball operations in 2021.

The Rays have had a successful run with Cash and Neander leading the way, and they will keep that continuity going for the foreseeable future. It will be interesting to see how the team fares in 2024. Like with other stars like Evan Longoria and Blake Snell in the past, Tampa Bay moved Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and hopes to fill the void with lesser-known players.

It would not be a surprise to see some unsung heroes producing again for Cash and Neander with the Rays in 2024 and beyond.