Harold Ramirez had a breakout 2023 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays. But with the Rays always tinkering with their roster, Ramirez has now found himself on the trade block.

Ramirez has been playing for Tiburones in the Venezuelan Winter League. He has been taking reps at centerfield, increase his potential value for Tampa Bay in 2024. However, that potential may not come to fruition with the Rays as Ramirez has come up in trade conversations, via Jon Morosi of the MLB Network.

The 2023 season saw Ramirez set new career-highs across the board in batting average (.313), home runs (12), RBI (68) and even stolen bases (5). He ranked second on the Rays in batting average and third in on-base percentage (.353).

Ramirez's biggest sticking point against him is his defense. He spent the majority of of his time in 2023 as a designated hitter. While he spent 13 games in the outfielder and six at first base, Ramirez doesn't have the experience for the Rays or any team to play him in the field everyday.

His work in the Venezuelan Winter League could help prove to the Rays and every team in the league that he is capable of manning the field. It would be much easier to get his bat in the lineup that way. But Tampa Bay seems willing to use it as a bargaining chip rather than a 2024 building block.

After his work in 2023, the Rays are well aware of the hitter Harold Ramirez is. But as other teams come calling about a trade, Tampa Bay is listening.