The Tampa Bay Rays shook up their pitching rotation when they traded Aaron Civale to the Milwaukee Brewers. But the Rays made that deal knowing that had pitching reinforcements on the way.

Shane Baz is scheduled to take Civale's spot in the rotation and start for the Rays on Friday, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Baz has yet to make his 2024 debut as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery.

However, he has looked mighty impressive while rehabbing at the Triple-A level. Over 10 starts, Baz has put up a 4.12 ERA and a 44/23 K/BB ratio. He has recently found his stride, perhaps leading to the call up, pitching to 1.57 ERA and a 35/10 K/BB ratio.

While Civale held an impressive 84/27 K/BB ratio, his 5.07 didn't open many eyes. Especially after posting a 5.36 ERA in his first year with Tampa Bay. The Rays decided they would rather replenish their farm system than continue having Civale take a spot in the rotation.

But even though they dealt from their wealth of pitching, that doesn't mean the Rays don't need a spark in their rotation. Tampa Bay ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 4.25 ERA while their .244 batting average against ranks 19th.

The Rays are hoping Shane Baz can be that spark. Now fully healed from his elbow injury, the righty is ready to return to an MLB mound and prove he belongs in Tampa Bay's rotation long-term.

Shane Baz set for 2024 debut

Baz came to the Rays in the same deal that landed Tampa Bay Tyler Glasnow and Austin Meadows. By 2020, he was the fifth-best prospect in the organization, via MLB Pipeline. After pitching to a 2.06 ERA and a 113/13 K/BB ratio over 17 starts between Double and Triple-A, the Rays decided to finally give Baz the major league call in 2021.

It was only three games, but Baz proved he had MLB skills, pitching to a 2.03 ERA and an 18/3 K/BB ratio. He looked to be Tampa Bay's next budding star out of the rotation.

However, things went a little haywire during his 2022 campaign. While he held a 30/9 K/BB ratio, Baz pitched to a 5.00 ERA. His six starts came after he underwent elbow surgery in March. Baz ended up suffering an elbow strain in July and underwent his Tommy John surgery in September, which took him out for the remainder of 2022 and the entire 2023 season.

But after walking the long road back, Shane Baz is finally read to make his major league return. He'll be facing the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers. When he steps on the mound, Baz will be looking to prove he could still be the pitcher pundits were fawning over.

The Rays see the vision and hope that Baz's arrival only bolsters their playoff chase.