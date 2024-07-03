The Milwaukee Brewers have added a new name to their starting pitching rotation by landing Aaron Civale in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays. With the July 30 trade deadline approaching, Milwaukee is one of the first teams to acquire a player in the hopes of improving for its postseason push.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network broke the news that the Brewers were acquiring the 29-year-old righty from the Rays. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Rays will receive minor-league infielder Gregory Barrios in return for Civale.

Civale had a few good seasons with the Cleveland Guardians before joining the Rays midway through last season but has not been very productive in Tampa Bay. In 132.1 innings over 27 starts, he produced an ERA of 5.17 and a FIP of 4.33. He has historically been very good at preventing walks and getting batters to chase outside of the zone, making him an intriguing option for Milwaukee to bring in.

Brewers trade for Rays' Aaron Civale

The Brewers have dealt with numerous injuries to their starting rotation and even their bullpen, too. Starters Brandon Woodruff, Joe Ross, Robert Gasser, DL Hall and Wade Miley and are all injured, with Gasser out for the remainder of the season and Woodruff unlikely to pitch this season, while relievers Devin Williams, Jared Koening and J.B. Bukauskas are all on the IL, too. Civale should

At 50-35, the Brewers have a healthy lead in the NL Central and are bound to make more moves ahead of the trade deadline, perhaps for some hitting help in the outfield. For the time being, they seem like the favorites to win the division. If the Brew Crew can get healthy, they could finally be a dangerous postseason team.

The Rays, with a record of 42-42, are unlikely to make a playoff push and will likely continue to sell ahead of the deadline. Among the other players Tampa Bay could send to new teams are outfielder Randy Arozarena, second baseman Brandon Lowe, starting pitchers Zach Eflin and Zack Littell and relief pitchers Pete Fairbanks, Jason Adam and Garrett Cleavinger. The Rays have started adding more talent to their farm system in this trade with the Brewers.

Barrios, the Brewers' No. 21 prospect, is a 20-year-old who has spent this season with the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. In 61 games this season, the shortstop/second baseman has recorded a slash line of .325/.367/.429, 17 doubles, two triples, one home run, 34 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 24 attempts.