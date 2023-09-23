The Tampa Bay Rays have dealt with countless injuries this season but somehow manage to stay in the playoff race and even still have a chance to win the AL East. Unfortunately, they've been handed another tough update.

Brandon Lowe fouled a pitch off his knee Thursday and it appears he's got a fracture in his kneecap, Per Marc Topkin. The infielder will miss 4-6 weeks. That's a brutal blow. If we take that timeline into consideration, Lowe is likely out for all of the Wild Card Series and perhaps for even the entire ALDS as well if the Rays get there.

Lowe was limping around prior to Tampa's crucial series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays Friday, which led to him going to get X-rays where the unfortunate news was revealed. The Rays ended up losing 6-2 to their divisional foes.

In 109 games this season, Lowe is hitting .231 with 21 home runs and 68 RBI. He's struck out 119 times as well. It hasn't been the greatest year for him, but regardless, Lowe is an important part of the ball club, especially with Wander Franco likely done for good in Tampa amid the MLB's investigation into his relationships with minors.

At the moment, the Rays are two games behind the Orioles in the AL East and 8.5 games clear of the Jays for the top Wild Card spot. Making the playoffs is a foregone conclusion but considering all their injuries, a deep run might be a pipe dream. We'll have to see how they respond.