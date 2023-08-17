The Tampa Bay Rays are down bad right now. Shane McClanahan is getting Tommy John and won't be back until at the very earliest 2024 and star shortstop Wander Franco may never play baseball again after an investigation into his relationship with a minor.

Regardless, the Rays are managing to stay in the race for the AL East crown, sitting just two games back of the Baltimore Orioles with a 73-50 record. And on Thursday, the team made an important move that should help bolster their bullpen ahead of the postseason.

Via Tricia Whitaker:

“The Rays have reinstated RHP Andrew Kittredge from the 60-Day Injured List. Designated RHP Hector Perez for assignment.”

Kittredge, a 33-year-old reliever, tossed 20 innings last season, compiling a 3.15 ERA before going on the shelf last June with an elbow injury. He ultimately had Tommy John and returns just over a year after the procedure.

The former University of Washington standout has been a reliable arm for Kevin Cash over the years and should come in handy in the playoffs with his ability to pitch in high-leverage situations. In 203 career innings, Kittredge owns a 3.68 ERA, striking out 8.7 hitters per nine innings.

As for Hector Perez, he was literally just added to the 40-man roster this week but once Kittredge's return was announced, the Rays decided to designate him for assignment. He had a very brief stint in the big leagues back in 2020 but has mostly pitched in the minor leagues.

The Rays have a day off Thursday before beginning a three-game set with Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels Friday.