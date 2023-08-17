The career of Tampa Bay Rays infielder Wander Franco is in grave danger due to his alleged off-field misdeeds, if this latest report is any indication of what's to come.

According to Hector Gomez, MLB insider for Z101 Digital, a source close to the Franco situation believes that the Rays shortstop is unlikely to play in the MLB again because the results of the ongoing investigation towards his troubling behavior off the field is likely to confirm the rumors that have been making the rounds on social media.

“A person very close to the investigations into the case of Wander Franco: ‘It will be very unlikely that Wander Franco will play in MLB again, judging by the results of the investigations that are currently being carried out, which directly commit him to the accusations against him,'” Gomez wrote on his official Twitter account.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Wander Franco recently became the subject of controversy after photos that came out on social media revealed that the Rays shortstop may be involved in a romantic relationship with a minor. The Rays, realizing the gravity of the situation, released a statement announcing that they were taking the allegations seriously and that they will be cooperating with the MLB in whatever investigations they may conduct.

As a result of these allegations, Franco did not travel with the team during their trip to San Francisco. Shortly thereafter, the 22-year old shortstop and the Rays mutually agreed for him to be placed on the Restricted List while authorities conduct a thorough examination of the truthfulness of the controversy.

A few days later, a prosecutor from the Dominican Republic stated that the investigation into Wander Franco's alleged misdeeds will be handled by The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit, a unit that specializes in investigating inappropriate relationships of such nature.

Wander Franco is under contract for the Rays until the 2032 season, with a club option for 2033. If that option is picked up, the total value of his deal will reach $197 million. In 491 plate appearances (112 games) in 2023, the 22-year old shortstop has hit 17 home runs and driven in 58 runs, while slashing .281/.344/.475. He recently made the All-Star team this past July.