Beloved Tampa Bay Rays play by play announcer Dave Wills passed away suddenly at the age of 58 Sunday morning, and tributes from around Major League Baseball are pouring in.

Tributes and condolences are pouring in from across the Tampa Bay and Major League Baseball communities following the death of longtime Rays radio broadcaster Dave Wills early this morning at age 58. #Rays https://t.co/r3Lx3DWHGo — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) March 5, 2023

Wills had been a broadcaster for the Rays since 2005, and he was on the microphone for the team’s Grapefruit League game against the Yankees Saturday.

Dave Wills’s final call as a radio voice of the Rays. I am absolutely in shock and stunned by his passing. Just listened to him call the Yankees spring training game yesterday. #RIPDaveWills pic.twitter.com/77VML6ZAtn — Gershon Rabinowitz (@GershOnline) March 5, 2023

Wills had taken time off towards the end of the 2022 season due to a heart issue, but he returned for the playoffs and continued with his play by play responsibilities.

Heartbreaking news: #Rays radio broadcaster Dave Wills died early this morning. He was 58, had been with team since 2005, and immensely popular and well-liked. Team canceled today’s schedule broadcast, will have a moment of silence before game. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 5, 2023

The Rays were scheduled to have a radio broadcast of their game Sunday against the Baltimore Oriole, but they canceled the broadcast upon learning of Wills’ passing.

Prior to getting the play by play job in Tampa, Wills served as the host of the pre- and post-game shows for the Chicago White Sox for 11 seasons. He remained quite popular in the Chicago area after moving on. He was a Chicago native and regularly wore his White Sox loyalty on his sleeve during his tenure on the South Side.

The White Sox organization extends condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of radio broadcaster Dave Wills, who passed away at age 58.

⁰Wills worked 11 seasons on the White Sox Radio Network with John Rooney and the late Ed Farmer as a pre and postgame host. https://t.co/vI8RLmySJd — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 5, 2023

RIP longtime baseball broadcaster Dave Wills, 58, who died suddenly today. Worked 11 seasons on #WhiteSox radio, spent last 18 years calling #Rays games, including yesterday's spring match-up vs #Yankees. Sending condolences to his family and all #Rays fans. pic.twitter.com/WcTo7jZVYf — Red Sox Nation Stats (@RSNStats) March 5, 2023

The White Sox were one of many teams offering their condolences following the announcer’s death.

Yesterday was like every other day for the last 18 years. Sharing. Laughs. Baseball. Fun. No way to know it was the last time. Sadness beyond words today. It always felt like we were actual brothers. Will miss him forever. Love to him and his family. pic.twitter.com/pHnHAbwL2J — Andrew Freed (@AndrewFreed33) March 5, 2023

Andrew Freed, who partnered with Dave Wills for the last 18 years on Rays broadcasts, offered his heartfelt condolences after he learned of his passing.

“Yesterday was like every other day for the last 18 years. Sharing. Laughs. Baseball. Fun. No way to know it was the last time. Sadness beyond words today. It always felt like we were actual brothers. Will miss him forever. Love to him and his family,” Freed said in his Twitter message.