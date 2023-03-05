Beloved Tampa Bay Rays play by play announcer Dave Wills passed away suddenly at the age of 58 Sunday morning, and tributes from around Major League Baseball are pouring in.

Wills had been a broadcaster for the Rays since 2005, and he was on the microphone for the team’s Grapefruit League game against the Yankees Saturday.

Wills had taken time off towards the end of the 2022 season due to a heart issue, but he returned for the playoffs and continued with his play by play responsibilities.

The Rays were scheduled to have a radio broadcast of their game Sunday against the Baltimore Oriole, but they canceled the broadcast upon learning of Wills’ passing.

Prior to getting the play by play job in Tampa, Wills served as the host of the pre- and post-game shows for the Chicago White Sox for 11 seasons. He remained quite popular in the Chicago area after moving on. He was a Chicago native and regularly wore his White Sox loyalty on his sleeve during his tenure on the South Side.

Live and breathe baseball?

🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter.

The White Sox were one of many teams offering their condolences following the announcer’s death.

Andrew Freed, who partnered with Dave Wills for the last 18 years on Rays broadcasts, offered his heartfelt condolences after he learned of his passing.

“Yesterday was like every other day for the last 18 years. Sharing. Laughs. Baseball. Fun. No way to know it was the last time. Sadness beyond words today. It always felt like we were actual brothers. Will miss him forever. Love to him and his family,” Freed said in his Twitter message.

 

 