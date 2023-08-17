The public is sounding off on the latest earth-shattering report concerning the investigation of Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco. The 22-year-old is being accused of having inappropriate relationships with two minors, which according to insider Hector Gomez, is likely to result in Franco never playing another game in the MLB again.

The Dominican Republic native is currently on the team's restricted list, but this revelation forebodes a permanent absence from the team. While this would severely change the Rays' roster makeup, this is massive news that goes beyond baseball. Naturally, brains everywhere are exploding, as people try to process this whole troubling investigation.

Zac Blobner of Tampa's 95.3 WDAE explained why he believes there is actual traction to this earth-shattering development. “Hector is usually on it, especially in a case like this where he has better connections on the DR side than a lot of us in the States,” he tweeted. “Starting to seem very grim for Wander Franco & his future in general, let alone in MLB or Tampa Bay —we shall see.”

Wow it looks like the DR authorities already have their case against Wander. Thought it would take longer because of the gravity of these allegations. Always the small potential of bad intel but this looks like the sudden end of the career of Wander Franco https://t.co/iVtANUMgVV — Tweeter(SeaUsSauce)Man (@Tweeter__Man) August 17, 2023

Dude just completely ruined his life because he couldn’t be bothered to find adults to date. Smfh https://t.co/1VaJR6kwky — Ashley Rodrigues (@bsbllnbkns) August 17, 2023

Hector is usually on it, especially in a case like this where he has better connections on the DR side than a lot of us in the States… starting to seem very grim for Wander Franco & his future in general, let alone in MLB or Tampa Bay…. #RaysUp —we shall see 😔 https://t.co/yj0XYgQ0jN — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) August 17, 2023

This should be the biggest story in sports right now. A former #1 prospect and rising star in MLB is potentially never gonna play again because of possible involvement in felonies against minors. Like this could be an SVU episode next month. https://t.co/tABPH4rlAp — Ohtani Stan Account (@CoolwhipRB) August 17, 2023

Franco was tapped to be the Rays next franchise pillar and signed an 11-year contract worth $182 million during the 2021 offseason. He has taken a big jump in the third year of his career in 2023, batting .281 with 17 home runs while also stealing 30 stolen bases. That official arrival into stardom may now be coming to an abrupt halt. “This Wander Franco story is insane,” Tom Wendell posted. “Went from the next big phenom to out of the MLB at 22.”

Fans will closely be following along for any further updates in this investigation, which is being conducted by The National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit. The mood in St. Petersburg is completely different than the upbeat and optimistic one that loomed above only less than a week ago.