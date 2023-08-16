The news of Wander Franco's relationship with a minor took the MLB by storm. Tampa Bay Rays fans had wondered where he was and why he was not traveling with the team. This was all amid their push for a World Series run. All of those questions are starting to get their respective answers as investigations start. His case will be handled by a special unit that deals with the specific crime he has allegedly committed.

Wander Franco's case is set to be taken over by National Agency for Boys, Girls, Adolescents and Family and Gender Violence Unit. Trials will take place in his home province of Peravia and will be chaired by Judge Olga Dina Llaveras. The judge has a long history of dealing with cases of the same nature so it is within their expertise, per ESPN and The Associated Press.

A prosecutor in the Dominican Republic also came out with significant updates regarding the Rays shortstop's case. “This is a very delicate topic because there is a minor involved. We are working together [with Judge Llaverías]. Next week, we might be able to give some of the necessary information without hurting the investigation,” he said about the MLB All-Star's upcoming trials.

As of the moment, the team is in the process of gathering evidence and witnesses before the hearings start. Wander Franco, on the other hand, was placed on the restricted list. The Rays are continuing to pay him. This is despite Franco not being on the field and the Rays not being required to give him compensation.

How will Tampa Bay fare without Franco helping them to a World Series run?