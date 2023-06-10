If you thought that Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow and Irish actor Cillian Murphy looked like the exact same person — you wouldn't be the only one.

Twitter was set on fire on Friday night various users, including comedian Sean Burke, made the realization that the MLB hurler and Peaky Blinders actor had an uncanny resemblance.

“Absolutely stunned by the fact this is NOT Cillian Murphy,” Burke wrote on the social media site in response to a picture of Glasnow pitching against the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Absolutely stunned by the fact this is NOT Cillian Murphy. https://t.co/Xuag6D8Yab — Seán Burke (@SeanBurkeShow) June 10, 2023

And Burke wasn't the only person who thought that Glasnow and Murphy were some kind of long lost brothers.

You CANNOT tell me this man Tyler Glasnow isn’t Cillian Murphy pic.twitter.com/oc8Yj1aDu2 — Big Lou (@25_snakes) June 10, 2023

You’re telling me this isn’t Cillian Murphy? pic.twitter.com/6IjKJvpbVQ — Joey (@DJLeMVP) June 10, 2023

you’re telling me this isn’t cillian murphy https://t.co/jlgjVa6Myo — tori 🪴 (@torrriiiaaaa) June 10, 2023

Cillian Murphy taking method acting to a whole new level. https://t.co/1BcULLoNI3 — Mojo Hill (@mojohill22) June 10, 2023

Wiped our glasses five times and it’s still Cillian Murphy — Specsavers Ireland (@SpecsaversIE) June 10, 2023

Admittedly, Tyler Glasnow and Cillian Murphy legitimately look exactly alike, at least in the picture that was shared to Twitter on Friday.

It's hard to imagine that the Irish native Murphy is a baseball fan, but it would certainly be hilarious if he saw a picture of Glasnow on social media and responded.

The 29-year-old Glasnow was excellent for the Rays on Friday night against the Rangers in a battle of two of the best teams in baseball. He pitched six innings, allowing one run and one hit while striking out six and earning the win.

The only hit he allowed in the game was a solo home run, and he cruised through a season-high six inning en route to his first win.

Although he's missed two months of the season, the California native has been sharp in his first three outings, posting a 2.87 ERA and 1.09 WHIP as he continues to work his way back and prove he's one of the premier pitchers in Major League Baseball.

But outside of baseball, the 29-year-old very well could have been Tommy Shelby in another life.