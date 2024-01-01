Dominican Republic authorities have gotten further involved in Wander Franco's investigation.

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco continues the battle against his allegations of inappropriate relationships with minors. In late December, Franco made news for avoiding a summon in the Dominican Republic for his allegations. The Rays star now finds himself in a deeper hole amid his arrest in the DR.

Rays star Wander Franco gets taken into custody in the Dominican Republic

Franco was taken into custody by Dominican Republic authorities, per MLB Insider Hector Gomez.

On January 3rd, the Rays star will be taken before a judge to be arraigned. Moreover, the prosecutors are expected to ask Franco to remain in jail with no bail as the process progresses, according to Dominican Republic lawyer Hector Gomez.

The MLB put Franco on administrative leave in August when rumors of his alleged misconduct heated up. Multiple parties have filed legal action against the Tampa Bay star, as he is rumored to have had relationships with at least two minors.

The Rays released a statement in August supporting the MLB's investigation on Franco, and have had no further comment. Franco returned to the Dominican Republic, where local authorities continued investigating him. Reports surfaced of authorities raiding the baseball star's home on December 26th.

Shortly after the raid, police summoned Franco for questioning on his rumored misconduct. He was supposed to meet with the Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents in the Dominican Republic on December 28th. However, Franco never showed up.

Authorities in the DR have finally gotten the opportunity to search for more answers after the Rays star's arrest. Wander Franco will continue to battle his allegations in 2024.