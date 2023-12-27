Rays' Wander Franco has not been found

After months of waiting for more information to come out in the investigation of Tampa Bay Rays All-Star shortstop Wander Franco, there is reportedly a new major development. The Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic raided two homes in search of Franco, per Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times.

This is in regards to the alleged relationships the 22-year-old had with minors. The latest update does not bode well for Franco. Local authorities searched the player's residence as well as his “maternal home” but did not find him to be present. Although people can only speculate at this time, it is obviously not a good sign when the police are looking for the subject of an investigation.

MLB insider Hector Gomez provided insight as to what appears to be the cause behind their recent movements.

“SOURCE: New evidence has been found in the case of Wander Franco that further implicates him in the accusations that have been made against him of alleged relationships with minors,” Gomez posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

The Rays haven't made a decision on Wander Franco, as Dominican authorities and the MLB continue to look into the accusations against him. But with things potentially intensifying, fans may expect them to take a firm stance. He was put on administrative leave by the league in August.

It is also possible they will wait for the entire legal process to play out should any charges be filed against Franco. None of that can be pondered, however, until this man–who was believed to be the future of the franchise–is located.