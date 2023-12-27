The Rays star has been summoned by the police.

There is an update in the situation involving Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco.

A day after The Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic raided two homes in search of Franco, he has been officially summoned by police to appear for questioning at 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN:

“Enrique and @JuanRecioM with the facts: Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco has been officially summoned by police to appear for questioning at 11 a.m. Thursday, per sources. Franco is under investigation by police and MLB for alleged inappropriate relationships with minors.”

This is in regard to the alleged relationships the 22-year-old had with minors. The latest update does not bode well for Franco. Local authorities searched the player's residence as well as his “maternal home” but did not find him present at either location. Although people can only speculate at this time, it is obviously not a good sign when the police are looking for the subject of an investigation.

MLB insider Hector Gomez provided insight as to what appears to be the cause behind the recent police activity.

“SOURCE: New evidence has been found in the case of Wander Franco that further implicates him in the accusations that have been made against him of alleged relationships with minors,” Gomez posted on X/Twitter on Tuesday.

MLB has placed the Rays star on administrative leave as investigations from the league and his home country, the Dominican Republic, continue into his alleged relationships.

Franco was previously placed on the restricted list after the allegations garnered massive attention.