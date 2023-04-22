The red-hot Tampa Bay Rays played another baseball game Saturday and won once again, but they received a scare when star first baseman Yandy Diaz was forced to leave the game with assistance from the team’s training staff.

Yandy Diaz needed help getting off the field and is being checked by the medical staff pic.twitter.com/tVZOqVbMZV — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 22, 2023

Diaz, was one of the key offensive stars for the 18-3 Rays, took the field in the top of the eighth inning in Tampa Bay’s game against the Chicago White Sox. However, before the inning started, Diaz walked off the field as he was being attended to by members of the medical staff.

Diaz was replaced in the field and in the batting order by Isaac Paredes. Prior to leaving the game, the hard-hitting Diaz had 3 hits in 4 at bats and scored 2 runs for the Rays. About 30 minutes after Diaz left the game, the Tampa Bay Rays public relations department issued a tweet saying that he was removed from the game due to dehydration.

The report also indicated that Yandy Diaz will be further evaluated prior to Sunday’s game against the White Sox.

The Ray were able to survive a tight game against the White Sox by securing a 4-3 victory in 10 innings. Randy Arozarena drove in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th with his 3rd hit of the game. Arozarena hammered his 5th home run of the season in the first inning and he has driven in 22 runs this season.

The game featured Rays starter Shane McClanahan and White Sox ace Dylan Cease. The White Sox were able to send the game to extra innings on Gavin Sheets’ 8th inning home run, but the team fell to 7-14 with the loss.