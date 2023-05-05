In a peculiar turn of events, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin found himself unexpectedly confronted by umpire Adrian Johnson during a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The umpire insisted that Eflin remove his wedding ring from his glove hand or risk ejection from the game. This seemingly odd directive can be attributed to the MLB’s ongoing efforts to eliminate the use of banned “sticky substances.”

Umpires during today's Rays-Pirates game made Zach Eflin take off his rubber wedding ring. If Eflin refused to take it off, then he would have been ejected from the game. (via @BallyRays)pic.twitter.com/uqUZd8Vzz0 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 4, 2023

Compliantly, Eflin removed his ring without much protest, and the game resumed as normal. This situation has sparked some confusion and debate among the baseball community, as one insightful fan tweeted, “I don’t see the big deal. It was on his left hand which is under his glove. Seems like that would be uncomfortable, but it’s his decision.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Eflin himself revealed that this was the first time an umpire has made such a request, and that most have allowed him to continue wearing the ring. The pitcher, who married his longtime girlfriend Lauren Dennen in December 2020, considers the ring an important symbol.

Entering the season, Zach Eflin sported a 4.49 ERA during his seven-year tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies. Since joining the Rays, he has demonstrated a marked improvement, boasting a 2.25 ERA while allowing only seven earned runs in 28 innings. The pitcher’s arsenal includes a fastball with good life, a quality slider, a decent changeup, and an occasional cutter. With Eflin’s help, the Rays currently lead all MLB teams with an amazing 26-6 record, positioning themselves for a potential World Series appearance.