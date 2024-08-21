ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Athletics prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays-Athletics.

The Tampa Bay Rays have scored one run in two games in Oakland this week. That's one run in 18 innings against Oakland pitching. We did tell you in our Monday (Aug. 19) Rays-A's MLB betting preview that while the Rays are the better team than Oakland, Tampa Bay was at risk of falling flat due to having played a long (12-inning) game on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks and then having a cross-country flight. There are few longer MLB flights from one city to another than Tampa/St. Pete to Oakland. Sure enough, the Rays were pancake-flat against a not-very-strong pitcher, Joe Boyle.

It was more surprising that on Tuesday — after a night of rest with no travel — the Rays were still dead as a doornail on offense, managing a sole run on a Jose Siri solo homer in the eighth. However, because the Rays' pitching staff dazzled, Tampa was able to scratch out a 1-0 win. One run, 18 innings, one win. The Rays are fortunate to have split the first two games of the series against the A's.

Rays-Athletics Projected Starters

Ryan Pepiot vs. Mitch Spence

Ryan Pepiot (6-5) has a 3.69 ERA. The young starter has done a very commendable job for the Rays this season, though he hasn't thrown a ton of innings due to injuries. When given the ball in 2024, Pepiot has done his part. He and the rest of the Rays' rotation have had the great misfortune of pitching for a team which has struggled to score. The Rays are in the same group of teams as the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates, getting pitching which is good enough to win but not getting the modest amount of offense which could have completely changed the trajectory of the season. Pepiot just has to focus on what he is able to do, hoping his offense will step up in this game.

Last Start: Friday, August 16 vs the Arizona Diamondbacks: 5 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 5 K

2024 Road Splits: 6 starts, 30 IP, 24 H, 12 R, 4 HR, 10 BB, 33 K

Mitch Spence (7-8) has a 4.64 ERA. Spence, who was roughed up in his last start against the Mets, is an unremarkable pitcher on an unremarkable team. Spence gives up more than one hit per inning at home. He has to find a way to get more strikeouts, given that his walk-strikeout ratio is alarmingly bad. Allowing traffic on the bases is a problem, but Spence must at least reduce traffic created by bases on balls. He has to find a way to get hitters off balance. That hasn't happened enough when he has taken the mound this season.

Last Start: Thursday, August 15 vs the New York Mets: 2 2/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 1 HR, 3 BB, 1 K

2024 Home Splits: 8 starts, 60 2/3 IP, 63 H, 28 R, 5 HR, 18 BB, 12 K

Here are the Rays-Athletics MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Athletics Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -136

Oakland Athletics: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +116

Over: 7.5 (-108)

Under: 7.5 (-112)

How to Watch Rays vs Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Rays) / NBC Sports California (Athletics) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are bound to score more than one or two runs after being completely shut down on both Monday and Tuesday. Pepiot should give Tampa a solid start. We're thinking something along the lines of Rays 4, A's 2, as a final score, which would enable the Rays to not only win but also cover on the run line.

Why The Athletics Will Cover The Spread/Win

The A's know how to pitch to Rays hitters. Tampa's offense has been abysmal, and the absence of Randy Arozarena since the trade to the Seattle Mariners has kneecapped the Rays' ability to score.

Final Rays-Athletics Prediction & Pick

The Rays should be able to score four runs, which would probably be enough. Take the Rays on the moneyline and maybe throw in a smaller play on the run line.

Final Rays-Athletics Prediction & Pick: Rays moneyline