It is interleague baseball as the Tampa Bay Rays face the St. Louis Cardinals. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Cardinals prediction and pick.

Rays-Cardinals Projected Starters

Taj Bradley vs. Erick Fedde

Taj Bradley (6-5) with a 2.71 ERA and a 1.01 WHIP

Last Start: In his last start, Bradley went five innings, giving up four hits, a walk, and two home runs. He would surrender four runs as Bradley took the loss to the Marlins.

2024 Road Splits: In six road starts, Bradley is 3-1 with a 3.78 ERA and a .230 opponent batting average.

Erick Fedde (7-5) with a 3.34 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP

Last Start: Fedde went five innings in his first start with the Cardinals. He gave up six hits and two home runs, which led to five runs being scored against him and a loss.

2024 Home Splits: Fedde has not made a start in St. Louis, but in his home starts with the White Sox, Fedde was 5-2 in nine starts with a 1.87 ERA.

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Cardinals Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: -1.5 (+172)

Moneyline: +104

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5 (-210)

Moneyline: -122

Over: 7.5 (-105)

Under: 7.5 (-115)

How to Watch Rays vs. Cardinals

Time: 7:45 PM ET/ 3:45 PM PT

TV: BSSUN/BSMW

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays are 28th in runs scored while sitting 23rd in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging. Yandy Diaz is leading the way this year. He is hitting .277 this year with a .333 on-base percentage. Diaz has ten home runs and 50 RBIs while scoring 40 times. Brandon Lowe has also been solid this year. He is hitting .269 with a .355 on-base percentage. He has 12 home runs and 38 RBIS while scoring 32 times. Jose Siri rounds out the top bats of the year. He is hitting just .201 with 14 home runs and 37 RBIS. He has also stolen ten bases and scored 40 times.

Brandon Lowe has been the hot bat as of late. He is hitting .333 in the last week with four RBIs and two runs scored. Josh Lowe has also been solid in the last week. He is hitting .444 in the last week with two home runs and four RBIs. He has also stolen a base and scored four times. Yandy Diaz rounds out the hot bats. He is hitting .421 with a home run and three RBIs. He has also scored four runs.

Current Rays have 22 career at-bats against Erick Fedde. They have just two hits in that time. Jose Siri is one for six with a solo home run. Christopher Morel has the other hit, going one for three.

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals are 21st in runs scored while sitting 13th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Alec Burelson leads the team in RBIs this year. He is hitting,275 this year with a .311 on-base percentage. He has 19 home runs and 64 RBIS while scoring 51 times on the year. Brendan Donovan is also hitting well. He is hitting .265 on the year with a .331 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs, 52 RBIS, and has scored 46 times. Masyn Winn leads the team in hitting. He is hitting .278 on the year with a .325 on-base percentage. He has nine home runs, 41 RBIs, and has scored 50 times.

Tommy Pham has been hot since joining the Cardinals. Pham is hitting .360 on the week with a .385 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, a triple, and a home run while scoring four times. He has also driven in seven runs. Masyn Winn has been solid as well. He is hitting .250 in the last week with three home runs and five RBIs while scoring three times. Nolan Arenado rounds out the hottest bats. He is hitting .348 in the last week with three RBIs and three runs scored. The Cardinals have hit .244 as a team in the last week, scoring 32 times in the last seven games.

Only one Cardinal has an at-bat against Taj Bradley, and that a new Cardinal. Tommy Pham is 0-2 with a strikeout.

Final Rays-Cardinals Prediction & Pick

Erick Fedde managed to get seven wins while playing for the worst team in the majors the White Sox. He did have a rough first start to his career with the Cardinals, but he could rebound in this one. Further, the Rays offense has not been the same since the trade deadline. It was not great overall this year but has been worse since then. Take the Cardinals to get the win in this one.

Final Rays-Cardinals Prediction & Pick: Cardinals ML (-122)