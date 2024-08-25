ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Rays-Dodgers prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Rays Dodgers.

It has been a story of good and bad for the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend versus the Tampa Bay Rays. The Dodgers have trailed early in two games but fought back to take the lead in each of the two games they have played. Tampa Bay has good pitching, and the Dodgers have solved the Rays' staff, scoring at least seven runs in each of these two games on Friday and Saturday. Shohei Ohtani has homered in both games, lifting his home run total for the season to 41 and reaching the 40-40 club. Ohtani has a real chance to produce the unthinkable: a 50-homer, 50-stolen base season. He has more than a month left to see if he can pull it off.

Max Muncy is back and is raking. The Dodgers have a lineup which can do a lot of damage in October. The San Diego Padres lost twice to the Mets over the past three days and have dropped three of their last four. The Dodgers still call the shots in the National League West. That's the good news.

The bad news is that the Dodgers, despite scoring 15 total runs in the first two games of this series, haven't won both of them. They blew a 7-5 lead — 7-6 in the ninth — on Saturday in a 9-8, 10-inning loss. Since the middle of July, the Dodger bullpen has turned into a gas can. Los Angeles needs to figure out how to get the last 12 outs of a game. Dave Roberts needs to consider putting Walker Buehler in a limited bullpen role or doing something to change the mentality of his pitchers, who have let a lot of winnable games slip away. This is why Los Angeles has not put the NL West to bed.

Rays-Dodgers Projected Starters

Shane Baz vs. Gavin Stone

Shane Baz (1-2) has a 3.48 ERA. His sample size is limited, but you can see how good Baz is when locked in. He dominated the Oakland A's in his most recent start. Baz is part of a larger story in St. Petersburg, Fla.: The Rays are unlikely to make the playoffs this year, but they are set up to do really well in 2025 if their starters can stay healthy. Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, Jeffrey Springs, Baz, and others can form the best starting rotation in baseball. There are Rays of hope on the horizon.

Tuesday, August 20 versus the Oakland Athletics: 7 2/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 3 BB, 4 K

2024 Road Splits: 5 starts, 26 2/3 IP, 26 H, 9 R, 0 HR, 12 BB, 18 K

Gavin Stone (11-5) has a 3.44 ERA. He has been a godsend for the Dodger rotation this year. He has filled a void and given the Dodgers a reasonably consistent, competent pitcher. He smothered the Mariners his last time out. Stone continuing to deliver is a key piece of the puzzle for the Dodgers if they want to bring home another division title.

Last Start: Monday, August 19 versus the Seattle Mariners: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 10 K

2024 Home Splits: 12 starts, 65 2/3 IP, 64 H, 24 R, 7 HR, 19 BB, 52 K

Here are the Rays-Dodgers MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Rays-Dodgers Odds

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-134)

Moneyline: +166

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+112)

Moneyline: -198

Over: 8.5 (-118)

Under: 8.5 (-104)

How to Watch Rays vs Dodgers

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/1:10 p.m. PT

TV: Bally Sports Sun (Rays) / SportsNet LA (Dodgers) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Rays Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rays have been able to generate offense in this series. When they hit, they win. The pitching has never been in question. Tampa Bay is playing good offense and is therefore in good position to cover.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have their best hitting lineup on the field, now that Max Muncy is back. You can see what LA might have achieved this year if Muncy hadn't been out for months and Mookie Betts also hadn't missed extended time with his own injury.

Final Rays-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Dodgers are more likely to hit well than the Rays. Take LA.

Final Rays-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: Dodgers -1.5