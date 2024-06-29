Rumors are running rampant with the MLB trade deadline on the horizon. One team to keep an eye on is the Tampa Bay Rays, as there is a possibility the club shops star outfielder, Randy Arozarena. With that in mind, betting odds for a possible trade have shifted in favor of the Seattle Mariners.

The latest update has pushed the Mariners as the favorite to potentially trade for Randy Arozarena over the San Diego Padres. It's a narrow race though, as four total teams have under +1000 odds to possibly trade for the Rays star. Here are the top favorites for Arozarena.

Seattle Mariners (+300)

San Diego Padres (+500)

Miami Marlins (+700)

Los Angeles Dodgers (+900)

Philadelphia Phillies (+1200)

San Francisco Giants (+1200)

Tampa Bay is 11 games back in the AL East but they have an uphill climb if they want to make the playoffs. It might make sense to trade a star like Randy Arozarena right now, as the Rays could acquire some top prospects for the long run. The front office has a big decision to make before the July 30 trade deadline.

But if Arozarena is available via trade, then multiple teams in the league should call the Rays. The Mariners would be a great landing spot for the star outfielder, especially considering they're in first place in the AL West. Getting a big bat like that could be enough to help Seattle go on a deep run in the postseason.

With that said, we can't rule out teams like the Padres or Marlins. San Diego would make more sense as they are in the thick of the playoff race in the NL West. Miami is in dead last of the NL East right now. But the roster lacks star talent and could use an upgrade in the outfield.

Should the Marlins trade for Randy Arozarena?

In short, the answer is a resounding yes. The Marlins look like a true playoff contender this season as the offense looks solid. Additionally, the pitching rotation is getting their groove back after having a slow start to the season. This is a franchise that should highly consider making a big move ahead of the trade deadline, as they have never made an appearance in the World Series.

With that said, it's been a bit of a down year for Arozarena. This season, the star outfielder has recorded a measly .190 batting average, 10 home runs, and 27 RBIs. If a team like the Mariners, or even the Padres for that matter, will hope the change of scenery would improve Randy Arozarena's play.