Losses by USC and TCU in their conference championship game have thrown the College Football Playoff rankings up for grabs.

USC was hammered 47-24 by Utah in the Pac-12 title game, while TCU suffered a 31-28 defeat in overtime against Kansas State.

Georgia and Michigan are the dominant teams in college football. The Bulldogs have reeled off 13 straight victories and taken home the SEC title, while the Wolverines matched that achievement and won the Big Ten title. Michigan defeated Purdue 43-22 in the Big Ten Conference Championship game.

Georgia and Michigan are the easy calls in the College Football Playoff, as both teams have done nothing but reel off impressive win after impressive win.

However, the USC and TCU defeats have allowed teams like Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee and Penn State to make arguments for the final two spots.

A quick look at Georgia’s resume

The defending national champions have not been perfect, but they have been pretty close to that standard. The Bulldogs have had two close victories, a 26-22 win over Missouri early in the season and 16-6 triumph over Kentucky.

Georgia’s 11 other victories have all been one-sided, including a dominating win over 11th-ranked Oregon in the season opener, a 14-point win over No. 1 Tennessee and a 50-30 triumph over LSU in the SEC title game.

The Bulldogs have a trio of stars in Stetson Bennett, Kenny McIntosh and Brock Bowers. Bennett has thrown for 3,151 yards with 16 touchdown and 6 interceptions. McIntosh has rushed for 654 yards and 8 touchdowns while Bowers has 46 receptions for 645 yards and 5 scores.

Georgia also plays exceptional defense and defensive back Malaki Starks has 60 tackles, 7 passes defensed and 2 interceptions.

Michigan recorded the most impressive win of regular season

Michigan and Ohio State were in a dogfight all season in the Big Ten. Both teams matched victories throughout the year, and the Big Ten East Division came down to the meeting of the Wolverines and the Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium Nov. 26.

Ohio State was a significant favorite at home, and the Wolverines took a major blow when running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the team’s previous game against Illinois. Corum had been the focus of the offense.

Nevertheless, Michigan figured out a formula against Ohio State as quarterback J.J. McCarthy threw for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns, and he also rushed for another score. The Wolverines defense controlled Ohio State’s vaunted passing game and that paved the way for a 45-23 victory.

The win was Michigan’s second in a row in the series after years of Ohio State domination.

TCU earned its spot with consistency

The Horned Frogs came up just inches short of registering a come-from-behind victory over Kansas State in the Big 12 title game, but the rest of the year was marked by tremendous effort and consistency.

Head coach Sonny Dykes saw his team serve notice early in the season when TCU hammered No. 18 Oklahoma 55-24 and then beat three more ranked teams in Kansas, Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Later in the season, the Horned Frogs went on the road and took down a favored Texas Longhorns team by a 17-10 margin. A week later, they outlasted a very game Baylor team by a 29-28.

Quarterback Max Duggan is a tough competitor and also a skilled passer. Duggan has completed 221-of-332 passes for 3,070 yards with a spectacular 29-3 TD-ratio.

The Horned Frogs should not be overlooked.

Give Ohio State the No. 4 spot

The Buckeyes played pristine football for much of the season, and they were considered unbeatable until they fell at home to their archrivals.

Head coach Ryan Day saw his team start the season with an impressive 21-10 victory over No. 5 Notre Dame. After a couple of easy non-conference victories, the Buckeyes started the Big Ten season with a one-sided victory over Wisconsin.

Ohio State continued to roll with victories over Michigan State and Iowa, but they were expected to face their toughest game of the year on the road against Penn State. However, the Buckeyes were at the best in the 4th quarter in Happy Valley when they pulled away for a 44-31 triumph over the No. 13 team in the nation.

They continued to pile up wins over Northwestern, Indiana and Maryland before the Michigan loss.

When it comes to star power, the Buckeyes have it by the bucket load. C.J. Stroud is a legitimate Heisman contender, having completed 235 of 355 passes for 3,340 yards with 37 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. Marvin Harrison Jr. caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. Fellow receiver Emeka Egbuka has contributed 66 receptions for 1,039 yards and 9 scores.

Conclusion

Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State are the teams that deserve to be in the College Football Playoff, in that order. Alabama may be in the playoff nearly every year, but they have 2 losses this year, and so does Tennessee, Penn State, Tennessee and USC.

No 2 loss team has ever been in the playoff, and it should not change this year.