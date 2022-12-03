By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

TCU football star quarterback Max Duggan left it all on the field Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as the Horned Frogs suffered their first loss of the season in the Big 12 Championship to the Kansas State Wildcats in overtime. Now, TCU’s College Football Playoff chances are in jeopardy and Duggan couldn’t hold back the emotions knowing they might miss out on the New Year’s Six.

Via Colin Post:

“I don’t even know right now. If we got in, we would give one heck of a fight. I don’t know. I wanted that one really bad.”

“Max Duggan is choking back tears as he talks about TCU’s shot at the CFP. Taking a lot of the blame for the loss today.”

As you can see, Duggan is just trying to hold back tears:

A clearly emotional Max Duggan speaking to the media after the loss to Kansas State pic.twitter.com/4u8tz7yioc — S. Johnson (@StevenMJohnson_) December 3, 2022

It wasn’t a tremendous day from Duggan, who completed 18 of 36 passes for 251 yards, one touchdown, and was picked off once. But, he also did serious damage with his legs, rushing for 110 yards on 15 carries. Duggan has been the heartbeat of this TCU offense all season long and truly put together a Heisman campaign and should get votes for the prestigious award.

Heading into Saturday, Max Duggan threw for 3,070 yards, 29 touchdowns, and just three picks while also rushing for five scores. The signal-caller is the definition of a warrior and wanted that Big 12 title more than anything.

Realistically, TCU should still get into the CFP as a 12-1 team over Alabama, who sit at 10-2. But, the Horned Frogs have been screwed over by the committee before. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen again. Max Duggan deserves the chance to shine on the biggest stage in college football.