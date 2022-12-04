By Enzo Flojo · 5 min read

The TCU Horned Frogs had their hearts broken in the 2022 Big 12 football title game of the 2022 College Football season. TCU football absorbed only its first defeat of the entire season, falling short to the Kansas State Wildcats, 31-28, in overtime during the Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship. Here are the four people most to blame for the TCU Horned Frogs’ Big 12 title game loss to Kansas State.

Kansas State kicker Ty Zentner converted a 31-yard field goal in overtime to lead the Wildcats to a huge victory over TCU football in the 2022 Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship. The Horned Frogs actually had the opening possession of overtime, but running back Kendre Miller was stopped short on consecutive plays from inside the 1. They turned the ball over on downs, and the Wildcats eventually set up the winning field goal.

TCU football quarterback Max Duggan drove the game to the goal line on second down for a potential game-winning score in the first half of overtime. On third down, Miller seemed to extend the ball into the end zone, but despite an injury timeout, the play was not reviewed. On fourth down, the Kansas State defense met Miller in the backfield, giving the Wildcats the ball back and assuring that any score would win.

TCU lost despite being the first Big 12 school to go unbeaten in a regular season since Texas in 2009. In spite of this defeat, the Horned Frogs still have a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Now let’s take a look at the four people most to blame for the TCU Horned Frogs’ loss to Kansas State in Week 13.

4. Coach Sonny Dykes

The Horned Frogs failed to capitalize on multiple golden defensive opportunities. They allowed Kansas State’s offense to remain on the field on too many occasions. Wildcats QB Will Howard threw high passes that may have been intercepted, but the Frogs were unable to capitalize.

Kansas State receivers played physically, too, preventing TCU from moving quickly. Due to their missteps, the Horned Frogs were forced to play from behind again. This was similar to their first meeting earlier this season. However, unlike that contest, the Frogs weren’t able to successfully reverse their fortunes here.

All these can be traced back to coaching. TCU head coach Sonny Dykes knew that Kansas State would be a tough cover for his squad. They knew that there’d be a chance they’d fall behind again. Still, they weren’t able to consistently execute, especially in this game where the margin for error was quite small. It also seemed like their offense lacked variety here.

For instance, although wideout Quentin Johnston is an outstanding player, the Frogs should avoid forcing the ball to their star wide receiver. QB Max Duggan had a pass aimed at him intercepted, breaking up a goal-line fade. The Wildcats just seemed to have prepared for it too well. Keep in mind that the Frogs are clearly at their best when they have a well-balanced offensive attack, not when they’re force-feeding Johnston.

TCU’s best players also made uncharacteristic errors. To illustrate Taye Barber found himself wide open in the center of the field, but Duggan was not able to successfully connect with him.

3. WR Quentin Johnston

Speaking of Quentin Johnston, he was undoubtedly TCU’s premier receiver. Keep in mind that he averaged an incredible 34.8 yards per reception and got three pass-interference calls against the K-State defense. He even finished the game with a whopping 139 yards on four receptions.

Numbers-wise, he was awesome, though some missteps did take place. One was a key fumble in the first half. In this instance, instead of getting to the ground after a catch, Johnston struggled to prolong a play. He then fumbled, sending the ball back to Kansas State.

That kind of blunder is unusual for Johnston, who should have taken the ball to the ground instead of battling for extra yards.

2. RB Kendre Miller

Football is a game of inches, and that’s even more pronounced in a championship game like this one. TCU was reminded of this gridiron adage the hard way in overtime here.

Following a run by Max Duggan that was ruled just short of the end zone, the Horned Frogs chose to hand the ball over to running back Kendre Miller for a third-and-goal attempt from inside the one. He got the ball from Duggan after the snap, but two Wildcats linebackers swung to his side of the field and effectively stopped his run. On the field, the first verdict was that his run up the middle was short of the line, but an overhead angle made it look as though he had actually reached the end zone while in the pile.

An injury timeout was called, but no review of the play took place. That meant that the call on the field would stand, and the Frogs were off to fourth-and-goal.

After being stopped on third-and-goal, Miller was obviously stopped short on the ensuing fourth-down attempt. That halted TCU football’s drive and handed the ball over to Kansas State on downs. The Wildcats then marched up the field in overtime and kicked a 31-yard field goal to win the Big 12 title.

It was a painful moment for Miller, who actually had a decent game. He finished with 82 yards on 17 carries with one touchdown. He won’t soon forget how he fell short on this one, though.

1. QB Max Duggan

Heisman Trophy candidate Max Duggan kept the Frogs in this game despite falling behind again. He completed 50.0 percent of his passes for 251 yards and one score. He had a passer rating of 83.7.

He was particularly good in the fourth quarter. After putting TCU in the red zone, he scored on the ground and converted the two-point conversion to force overtime against the Wildcats.

Duggan also got the game started quickly, connecting with wide receiver Quentin Johnston for a 53-yard gain. He then capped off a 93-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Taye Barber.

Despite his solid performance, though, Duggan and the Frogs didn’t finish the job in the championship game. He certainly outplayed Will Howard, but Duggan wasn’t without any mistakes as well. Remember that he did throw that interception to Quentin Johnston.