Re:Verse launch trailer, gameplay, roadmap revealed

A launch trailer for Resident Evil Re:Verse showing new gameplay, as well as other game plans, was revealed during the latest Resident Evil Showcase. Keep reading to learn more about it.

The launch trailer for Resident Evil Re:Verse included updated gameplay, as well as other new features. For starters, the gameplay in the trailer looks better than the one from the teaser last year. It also shows more of the survivors and enemies in action, with each character having their own special skill. Chris, for example, has an electric punch. The members of Hound Wolf, on the other hand, have distinct gadgets such as drones, turrets, and an invisibility toggle.

Other than each player’s special skill, the Re:Verse trailer also shows a player’s transformation process into an enemy. In the scene where Chris punches Ada, it shows her transforming into one of the game’s villains after the punch. It’s therefore possible that once certain conditions have been met, the player can transform into one of the series’ well-known enemies. After the transformation, their abilities change, and they receive a power-up in their attacks. This burst of power seems to be one of the game’s main combat features.

Judging from the Re:Verse trailer, the following characters are in the game:

Survivors Chris Redfield Hound Wolf members Leon S. Kennedy Ada Wong H.U.N.K Claire Redfield Jill Valentine

Villains Nemesis Jack Baker Super Tyrant Resident Evil Village Werewolf



Other than the combat, the trailer also showed some other features, mostly focused on cosmetics. This includes weapon customizations (skins and charms), and victory poses. There will most likely be more features revealed in the future.

Speaking of the future, they also revealed Re:Verse’s roadmap after release.

At the game’s launch, only 6 of the 7 survivors I mentioned above will be available, as well as 5 creatures. The game has 2 stages on release, which are most likely the two in the trailer, namely the Racoon City Police Department, and the Village. The Re:Verse roadmap includes the contents of the next three patches, with more on the way.

Players who own Resident Evil Village will be able to participate in the game’s Early Access period. This period starts on October 23, 2022, at 7:00 PM PDT, and ends on October 25, 2022, at 11:00 PM PDT. This Early Access features cross-play, so players will be able to play with those on other platforms.

That's all the news we have so far for Resident Evile Re:Verse.