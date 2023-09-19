Experience the story of Resident Evil 4 through the eyes of another. Here are the details for the recently announced RE4 DLC Separate Ways, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

RE4 Separate Ways Release Date: September 21, 2023

Separate Ways comes out on September 21, 2023. It will be available on all platforms the Resident Evil 4 remake is available in, namely on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Additionally, Ada Wong and Albert Wesker become playable characters for Mercenaries mode.

Separate Ways Gameplay

As it is a DLC for the Resident Evil 4 Remake, it retains most, if not all, of the gameplay mechanics from the base game. The main difference is that instead of using Leon, you will be using Ada Wong. As Ada, players will have access to quite a few things that Leon doesn't. For example, instead of a simple bolt thrower, Ada has access to a crossbow, which can shoot explosive bolts. Ada also has in her arsenal the grappling hook, which players likely saw her use during the base game.

The grappling hook can be used in two ways. First, it allows Ada to reach locations that are either too far or two high to reach through normal means. This allows her to cross gaps, climb buildings, and more. The second thing players can use the grappling hook for is combat. Ada can pull herself towards downed enemies to deliver the killing blow, or she can take away enemy shields to make it easier to shoot them. She can also use this in conjunction with her movement, as she can grapple towards a ledge with an enemy to immediately take them down.

Another small, but important detail, when it comes to Ada is that she can dodge way lower than Leon can. When Leon uses his dodge mechanic, he just ducks under enemy attacks. When Ada does it, however, she can get as low as the floor. This lets her dodge a bigger variety of enemy attacks that Leon likely will not be able to.

As with the base game, Ada will sometimes team up with NPCs. The main NPC for this DLC appears to be the fan-favorite Miguel. who accompanies Ada through some of her adventures.

Separate Ways Story

The story for the Separate Ways DLC happens alongside the main game's events. Ada Wong takes on a job from Albert Wesker to recover an item called the Amber. This brings her to rural Spain, the same place Leon goes to to rescue Ashley Graham. She then switches between looking for the Amber, helping Leon out, and finding out a way to prevent herself from succumbing to the infection. She fights alongside Miguel, who offers to help her in her mission in exchange of helping him in removing Leon and Ashley's infection.

