The Reacher star clarifies why it shouldn't be called a certain thing.

Reacher is dad TV? Not according to Alan Ritchson, who plays the title character.

The Amazon Prime show about Jack Reacher shouldn't have a reputation for being just for fathers, as Ritchson explained in a recent GQ interview.

Alan Ritchson discusses Reacher being called Dad TV

When asked about the reputation for being called Dad TV, the actor said, “It's so weird. I keep seeing that.”

He elaborated, “It's funny: I've shown my kids the show. I let them watch season one — but I wouldn't let them see the naked guy hanging crucified on the wall, but everything else was…Within context, it all made sense. They loved it, man. For me, it's not Dad TV, it's family TV.”

To give credit to his answer, he talks about everyday life and the show's impact on people.

Alan Ritchson says that ‘REACHER’ is not “dad TV” “It's ‘family TV’. I walk down the street & little ladies on their walkers are like [in voice of a decrepit old woman] ‘Reacher… Reacher…’” (Source: https://t.co/itqXux6lo6) pic.twitter.com/6bBC8w1soO — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 21, 2024

“I walk down the street, and little ladies on their walkers are like [in an old woman's voice] ‘Reacher…Reacher…' It's such a misnomer to me to qualify this as Dad TV. But I am a father, and I, too, love the show. Maybe it does work.”

He also discussed the size of his character.

“I want to clarify one thing because, in every interview, someone says 30 pounds of muscle. I put on 30 pounds! I don't know how much of that was lean muscle. I went from 205lb to 235lb in eight months.”

As for season 2 of the show, according to Prime, it's about “When members of Reacher's old military unit start turning up dead, Reacher has just one thing on his mind — revenge.”

Catch Alan Ritchson in Reacher, which is now streaming on Prime Video.