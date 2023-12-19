The Reacher star appreciates that fans want to see him don the cowl as Batman within the new cinematic DC Universe.

While the first few names are in place for James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Universe, there are still plenty of questions about who else could be added to the new cinematic universe. One popular name among fans has been Reacher star Alan Ritchson as this new universe's Batman, and the actor has some thoughts on these fan castings.

Ritchson was speaking with Fortress of Solitude about season 2 of Reacher when the conversation shifted to online fan castings of him as the DCU's Batman. The former-Blue Mountain State star came off flattered by the thought and said the idea of playing Batman would be something he'd be interested in.

“With all the rumors flying that I’m supposed to be playing Batman, how can I knock Batman,” Ritchson said. “I would love to play Batman.”

He then humorously compared Batman to his version of Reacher on the titular Amazon Prime series, suggesting the U.S. Army veteran would be one of Batman's harder opponents to take down.

“Reacher would be harder to go down in a fight,” Ritchson said. “Just him and his toothbrush, and [Batman] be like, ‘Damn, he’s holding on. It’s been 30 minutes.' So, it would be fun.”

It would hardly be the actor's first foray into the world of comic book adaptations, either, if the fan casting became a reality.

On the big screen, Ritchson portrayed Raphael in 2014's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and its 2016 sequel, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. The actor hasn't been shy about sharing his experience on the films in recent years, calling it one of the “worst production” experiences he had in his career.

He would return to the comic book genre for the DC series Titans as Hank Hall, also known as the crimefighter Hawk. Ritchson was a recurring character in the series' first season before being moved up to the main cast for season two and three, the latter of which saw Hawk killed as a result of Scarecrow and Red Hood's manipulation of his romantic and crimefighting partner, Dove.