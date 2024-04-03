We're down the last eight in the 2023-24 Champions League campaign, with the quarterfinals set to take place next week. Arguably the most intriguing tie of the lot is Real Madrid vs Manchester City, which is a rematch of last season's semifinal where the title-holders ran out as 5-1 winners on aggregate after notching a 4-0 victory in the second leg. Ahead of April 9th's first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu, we're going to make some Real Madrid predictions for the quarterfinals against the reigning champions.
It's well known that Los Blancos are the most successful club in UCL history, having lifted the grand prize a record 14 times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2021-22. While they've yet to replace Karim Benzema, this is a side full of talent who are capable of anything.
Erling Haaland didn't score in either leg last term but City very much won the midfield battle against Real, which proved to be the difference-maker. That being said, Jude Bellingham is shaping up to be one of the best box-to-box midfielders in the world and he'll undoubtedly be crucial next Tuesday.
Here are the Real Madrid predictions for leg 1.
Jude Bellingham shines in middle of the park
Yes, scoring goals is obviously important, but that doesn't happen if you don't have a solid midfield that can link up play. Although the likes of Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Eduardo Camavinga are going to be key, Bellingham is the X-factor. Rodri is a force to be reckoned with from box-to-box but Bellingham is no pushover. The Englishman has proven this season that he can not only produce the goods in front of goal but also control a game with his creativity, strength, and technical abilities in the middle of the pitch.
Remember, Man City was very much in the running for Bellingham's services last summer before he chose Real. The youngster can truly show Pep Guardiola's side what they're missing out on. I expect Bellingham to dominate in this fixture at the Bernabeu and play a massive part in the outcome. His class will be on full display.
Real Madrid backline keeps Erling Haaland at bay
As previously mentioned, Haaland surprisingly failed to hit the back of the net in the semis a year ago, which is hard to imagine considering they bagged five goals. That being said, the Real Madrid backline has been absolutely phenomenal this term, conceding a mere 20 times in 30 LaLiga outings while only allowing eight in as many Champions League matches.
The center-back pairing of Antonio Rudiger and Nacho is extremely reliable while Ferland Mendy and Dani Carvajal are solid on the left and right flanks, respectively. Rudiger is probably going to be the one who is handed the task of defending Haaland because of his size. The German is a fantastic defender and is no stranger to dealing with top-notch finishers like the Norwegian. City has other players who can produce the goods, but Madrid will keep Haaland off the scoresheet at least.
Another draw in first leg
Last season's first leg ended 1-1 at the Bernabeu as well. It will be the same result this time around. I don't expect a ton of chances for either side in the Spanish capital, but they will both score once. Vinicius Junior is the go-to man up top for Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti, already scoring 18 goals across all competitions. He has three tallies and two assists in the UCL, scoring the decisive goal in the quarters against Leipzig. His pace, skill, and clinical abilities will result in a moment of brilliance, but City will also have one of their own. It'll head back to the Etihad in a deadlock.