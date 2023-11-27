Real Madrid secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Cadiz, Neymar applauded Brazilian sensation Rodrygo's spectacular performance

In a thrilling encounter that saw Real Madrid secure a convincing 3-0 victory over Cadiz, Brazilian sensation Rodrygo stole the spotlight with a spectacular performance, earning admiration from his compatriot Neymar, reported by GOAL.

Rodrygo's contributions were nothing short of extraordinary as he not only scored a brace but also provided an assist for teammate Jude Bellingham. The 22-year-old's first goal showcased his individual brilliance, executing a sublime solo effort to break the deadlock. For his second, he exhibited exceptional dribbling skills, navigating past four Cadiz defenders and cleverly nutmegging one before finding the back of the net.

Neymar, who is currently sidelined due to an ACL injury but avidly following the action, took to Instagram to express his admiration for Rodrygo's skills. Sharing a video of the breathtaking second goal, Neymar captioned it with “Joga Muito,” conveying his acknowledgment of Rodrygo's exceptional performance.

Beyond individual accolades, Rodrygo's match-winning display against Cadiz also saw him equal Cristiano Ronaldo's La Liga record. The Brazilian winger has now been directly involved in three goals in two consecutive La Liga matches, a feat achieved by only two players in the 21st century—once by Gonzalo Higuain and an astounding seven times by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo.

With this victory, Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid now ascends to the top position on the league table, overtaking Girona. However, Girona, trailing by just one point and with a game in hand, remains a formidable competitor in the title race. Real Madrid's next challenge awaits them in the Champions League as they face Napoli on Wednesday in what promises to be another thrilling encounter.