Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy holds the key to Harry Kane’s potential transfer to Manchester United, with the striker needing to convince Levy to allow him to leave the club this summer, reported by mirror. Despite Kane’s desire for a move, Levy is firm in his refusal to sell the star player to a Premier League rival.

Manchester United’s return to the Champions League next season has made them eager to secure Kane as their top target for the striker position. With manager Erik ten Hag seeking reinforcements up front and the potential departures of Antony Martial and Wout Weghorst, Kane has emerged as their primary focus.

Kane’s contract with Tottenham expires next year, making this transfer window the last opportunity for the England captain to negotiate with other clubs. However, Levy’s determination to avoid selling Kane to a direct Premier League competitor poses a significant obstacle to any potential transfer. Tottenham values their star player at £100 million.

The Evening Standard reports that Kane will only be sold if a suitable offer comes from a foreign club, as Levy refuses to allow him to join another Premier League team. This stance could prove costly for Spurs, as they risk losing their greatest goalscorer and prized asset on a free transfer next summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract.

After an impressive season scoring 30 goals, Kane has amassed 213 Premier League goals in his career, just 47 shy of Alan Shearer’s all-time record of 260 goals. If he continues at his current rate, Kane could become the league’s all-time top scorer within the next two seasons.

Levy is known for his tough negotiating style, with former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson describing dealings with the Spurs chairman as “more painful than my hip replacement.” Levy emphasizes that the decision to sell a player depends on various factors, including the player’s character and the team’s overall cohesion.

The standoff between Kane and Levy adds an intriguing twist to the transfer saga, leaving Kane’s future uncertain as he seeks a move away from Tottenham this summer.