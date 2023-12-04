Real Madrid is facing a substantial injury crisis in the La Liga as Dani Carvajal becomes the latest casualty, ruled out with a muscle injuy

Real Madrid is facing a substantial injury crisis as defender Dani Carvajal becomes the latest casualty, ruled out with a muscle injury sustained against Granada, reported by GOAL. Carvajal's injury adds to a growing list of absentees, with eight players currently sidelined due to various fitness concerns.

Carlo Ancelotti had to make a halftime substitution during the Granada clash, replacing Carvajal with Lucas Vazquez in the right-back position. Following tests conducted on Monday, Real Madrid confirmed that Carvajal has an injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg, and reports from ESPN suggest he is likely to be sidelined for at least a month. The club's official statement noted, “After the tests carried out on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the soleus muscle in his left leg. Evolution pending.”

Carvajal's absence compounds Real Madrid's injury woes, with key players such as Luka Modric, Vinicius Jr., and Eder Militao already on the sidelines. Despite the setbacks, star midfielder Jude Bellingham, who had picked up a shoulder injury before the November international break, has recovered and featured in the recent match.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Despite the challenges, Ancelotti's team aims to maintain their momentum, currently tied on points with Girona at the top of the table. Real Madrid's next La Liga encounter is against Real Betis on Saturday, and they will look to navigate the fixture with a depleted squad and secure crucial points in the ongoing competition.