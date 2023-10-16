Real Madrid‘s Dani Carvajal has showered praise on his Spanish national teammate and Barcelona sensation, Gavi, following their impressive 1-0 victory against Norway in the Euro qualifiers, reported by GOAL. Despite the fierce rivalry between their respective clubs, Carvajal couldn't help but acknowledge the remarkable talent and composure displayed by the 19-year-old midfielder.

Gavi's pivotal goal in the 49th minute, where he showcased determination and finesse inside the box, secured the crucial win for Spain. Carvajal, acknowledging the teenager's brilliance, emphasized the significance of Gavi's achievements at such a young age.

“Sometimes we should remember that Gavi is 19 years old… and he's a starter for Barça and Spain. There’s little more to say. He’s a gem,” Carvajal remarked, highlighting the maturity and skill Gavi brings to both club and national teams.

Gavi's impact at Barcelona has been undeniable this season, featuring prominently in 11 matches across various competitions. Under the tutelage of manager Xavi Hernandez, Gavi has notched up two goals and an assist, showcasing his versatility and footballing intelligence. With 25 international caps for Spain, he has firmly established himself as a key player, contributing significantly to La Roja's successes.

Having earned the coveted Golden Boy title last year, Gavi is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in world football. As anticipation builds for the upcoming clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona on October 28, fans eagerly await the showdown between Carvajal and Gavi, two exceptional players who continue to captivate audiences with their exceptional skills and unwavering dedication on the field. Their performances serve as a testament to the bright future of Spanish football, promising exciting times ahead for both club and country.