Real Madrid sensation Jude Bellingham, despite making a remarkable impact in Spanish football, has revealed his only disappointment to coach Carlo Ancelotti – his struggle to grasp the Spanish language, reported by GOAL. The 20-year-old England international, who secured a €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Santiago Bernabeu, has been turning heads with his stellar performances.

Bellingham, who recently clinched the prestigious Golden Boy award for 2023, has notched an impressive 15 goals in 17 appearances this season, outperforming even the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo during his time with Real Madrid. Ancelotti's guidance and tactical adjustments have played a crucial role in unlocking Bellingham's full potential on the pitch.

In a candid admission, Bellingham shared that his only letdown is his struggle with the Spanish language, a hurdle he did not foresee. Despite this, he expressed his commitment to overcoming this challenge, saying, “I still don't speak Spanish. I am sorry but I am finding obstacles I didn't expect with this language. I admit it's difficult for me, but I promise maximum commitment.”

The young midfielder, also honored with the Kopa Trophy at the recent Ballon d'Or ceremony, spoke of his delight in following the footsteps of his boyhood idol Wayne Rooney, who won the award in 2005. Bellingham expressed gratitude to the jurors who voted for him, emphasizing the extraordinary nature of the achievement.

Currently managing a shoulder injury, Jude Bellingham is navigating potential surgery, hoping to avoid setbacks as he looks forward to a significant 2024 with Real Madrid and the England national team. The talented midfielder remains committed to overcoming challenges, both on and off the field, as he continues to make waves in the football world.