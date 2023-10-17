Real Madrid's pursuit of promising talent continues as they reportedly send chief scout Juni Calafat to watch Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of star midfielder Jude Bellingham. The 19-year-old Jobe, who currently plays for Sunderland, showcased his skills during England's under-19 fixture against Montenegro.

With club president Florentino Perez's approval, Real Madrid closely monitors Jobe's performance. His remarkable display for England's youth team and his growing impact at Sunderland have caught the eye of the Spanish giants. If the scouting reports are positive, it could pave the way for Jobe to join his elder brother Jude in the Spanish capital.

Jude Bellingham has had a stellar start to the season, notching an impressive 10 goals and providing three assists in just 10 games for Real Madrid. The weight of his significant price tag is no burden for the talented midfielder, who continues to shine for Los Blancos.

On the other hand, Jobe completed his move to Sunderland from Birmingham last summer and has swiftly become an integral part of the squad. With 11 appearances in the Championship, he has contributed with two goals and an assist for the Black Cats. The young talent is set to return to the pitch, aiming to impact the upcoming clash against Stoke City significantly.

As Real Madrid's scouting team closely watches Jobe's development, the Bellingham brothers could potentially reunite in the Spanish capital if Jobe's talent aligns with the club's aspirations. While Jobe continues to impress on English soil, Jude seeks to propel the England senior squad toward Euro 2024 qualification with a crucial match against Italy at Wembley. The future looks promising for this footballing family with a wealth of talent.