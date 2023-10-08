Real Madrid's relentless pursuit of Kylian Mbappé has been a focal point for years. Still, as the Frenchman's future remains uncertain, another rising star might steal the spotlight at the Bernabéu. Jude Bellingham, the young English sensation, is making waves in Madrid, and his performances are beginning to overshadow the need for any other player in the world.

At the start of the season, Bellingham has been unstoppable. While it's still early to make grandiose claims, there's a growing sense that Real Madrid may have another future Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks. Bellingham's recent displays have left fans and pundits alike in awe, and he's showing signs of becoming the best in the world in his current form.

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé is grappling with the challenges at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), particularly in the absence of Lionel Messi and Neymar. PSG's struggles have left them fifth in Ligue 1, and their recent Champions League defeat to Newcastle United raised eyebrows.

Bellingham's remarkable run continued as he netted a brace against Osasuna, following his wonder goal against Napoli midweek. Bellingham has already broken records, surpassing Cristiano Ronaldo's goal contributions mark. With 13 goal contributions in his first ten appearances, Bellingham has outperformed the Portuguese icon, who managed only 11 during the same period.

What makes Bellingham's achievements even more remarkable is his position on the field – he plays as a number 10, a role typically associated with creative playmaking rather than prolific goal-scoring.

Real Madrid fans are basking in the newfound glory as Joselu and Vinicius Jr also found the back of the net. The team's recent form suggests they are hitting their stride just in time for the upcoming El Clásico clash.

As speculation surrounding Mbappé's future continues to swirl, Jude Bellingham's meteoric rise has cast a shadow over the need for Real Madrid to acquire the French superstar. The English prodigy's performances are commanding attention and raising questions about who should indeed be the focal point of Los Blancos in the years to come.