Jose Mourinho hints at a future move to Saudi Arabia, dismissing the possibility of returning to coach Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho, currently at AS Roma, has cast doubt on a potential return to Real Madrid, suggesting he's more inclined to move to Saudi Arabia. With his contract at AS Roma expiring soon, speculations arose linking him to a possible return to coach Madrid. However, Mourinho lauded Carlo Ancelotti's leadership, stating that the club already boasts the “perfect coach.”

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Mourinho highlighted Madrid's current coach, stating, “When you have a super coach, why should you think of another?” Expressing his admiration for Ancelotti, he remarked, “As a Madridista… I hope that next season Carlo is still there because I think he is the perfect coach for Real Madrid.”

Regarding a potential move to the Middle East, Mourinho hinted at the inevitability of such a shift in the future. “I’ll tell you the truth, I think I’ll go there one day,” he admitted, hinting at a future move to the region but clarifying that it isn't imminent.

As for his current focus with AS Roma, Mourinho's team sits seventh in Serie A, striving to secure a spot in the Champions League. With a crucial fixture against Udinese on November 26, AS Roma aims to bridge the gap and contend for the coveted Champions League places in the Italian top flight.

Mourinho's comments regarding Real Madrid reflect his admiration for Ancelotti's role, seemingly closing the door on a potential return to the Spanish giants. Meanwhile, his contemplation of a future move to Saudi Arabia adds an intriguing layer to his coaching aspirations beyond his tenure with AS Roma.