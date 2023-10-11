Real Madrid's loanee, Joselu, has lifted the lid on the summer's whirlwind transfer saga surrounding Kylian Mbappe. The 33-year-old Spaniard, who returned to the Santiago Bernabeu on a season-long loan deal from Espanyol, provided intriguing insights into the club's locker room discussions and aspirations.

Mbappe, the 24-year-old French superstar, has been the subject of ongoing transfer rumors linking him to Real Madrid for the past few years. He notably turned down the chance to join Los Blancos for free the previous summer. The recent transfer window saw Mbappe further stoke speculation about his potential move to Spain by informing Paris Saint-Germain that he wouldn't be extending his contract, set to expire in 2024.

Joselu disclosed that the Real Madrid squad was abuzz with discussions about Mbappe's possible arrival during the summer. He stated, “Mbappe deal? There were moments when it seemed like he was very close, and then there were days when it seemed like he wasn't going to come. In a locker room, you always talk about everything. There were moments when it seemed like he was going to come.”

Beyond the talk of high-profile transfers, Joselu expressed his desire to remain in the Spanish capital beyond the current season. He said, “I'm here at Real Madrid on a loan deal with a buy option, nothing else. I would love to stay. Real Madrid is my life's club, and I want a special season to convince the club to let me stay.”

Joselu's return to the Los Blancos has been marked by a fruitful start, having started five La Liga games, scored five goals, and provided two assists. His contributions have helped Carlo Ancelotti's side secure the top spot in the Spanish league, and his passion for the club appears to be unwavering as he aims for a memorable season in the iconic white jersey. While the Mbappe saga may have dominated headlines, the collective ambition and dedication of players like Joselu continue to define Real Madrid.