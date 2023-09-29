PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has expressed confidence in retaining star forward Kylian Mbappe, stating that the player “loves the club.”, reported by GOAL. Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire in the summer of 2024, and he has not yet agreed to an extension, raising concerns among fans and fueling speculation about a potential move.

Real Madrid has been monitoring the situation closely, with reports suggesting they have already negotiated personal terms with the 24-year-old. Previous attempts to sign Mbappe have seen bids surpassing €200 million, all of which PSG has rejected. The French international will be free to engage in discussions with foreign clubs starting January if he does not agree to a new deal with PSG.

Despite the growing interest from Real Madrid and other European giants, PSG remains steadfast in their desire to keep Mbappe. Al-Khelaifi emphasized Mbappe's love for the club and his status as one of the world's best players. He assured fans that PSG is delighted to have Mbappe on their roster and expressed confidence in his continued presence at Parc des Princes.

While English clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with the French star, PSG appears determined to retain their prolific forward. Mbappe has showcased his brilliance on the pitch, netting eight goals in just six games this season and solidifying his position as PSG's all-time leading scorer.

As the transfer saga continues, fans eagerly await Kylian Mbappe's decision, hoping that the star player will extend his stay with the Parisian club and continue to dazzle audiences with his exceptional skills.