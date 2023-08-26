We don't even Jude Bellingham would have imagined that his Real Madrid career would start this well. The English midfielder came to the Spanish capital with a lot of expectations. He was signed for a club-record fee from Borussia Dortmund, overtaking Gareth Bale's transfer record when he joined in 2013 from Tottenham Hotspur. However, Bellingham has been exceeding expectations.

For a third consecutive game, Bellingham found himself on the scoresheet as he scored the winner against Celta Vigo. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in three games for Los Blancos so far this season. He scored against Athletic Bilbao on his debut before landing a brace against Almeria.

In yesterday's game against Celta Vigo, Bellingham scored the only goal of the game in the 81st minute. Toni Kroos floated in the corner, which Joselu flicked inside the six-yard box. The flick found the English midfielder, who tapped it in past Ivan Villar to secure all three points for the visitors. It is also Real Madrid's third consecutive La Liga win, which puts them at the top of the table for now.

Real Madrid's defender David Alaba was full of praise for the former Borussia Dortmund man. Speaking to the media after the match, the Austrian said, “Bellingham is crazy. I don't know what to say; I'm speechless.”

A lot was said that Real Madrid would struggle after seeing the departure of Karim Benzema to Al Ittihad. Many believed that with Benzema gone, the Los Blancos would struggle to score goals consistently in the season. However, the team, for now, is popping up when needed. And if Bellingham continues to do what he is doing, Real Madrid will have a good season.